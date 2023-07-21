Mammootty, Vincy win Kerala Best Actor awards for Nanpakal, Rekha

A number of awards went to â€˜Nna Thaan Case Koduâ€™ and â€˜Ila Veezha Poonchiraâ€™.

Flix Entertainment

For his uncanny transformation from a sleeping James to a happy-go-lucky Sundaram in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Mammootty, one of the most respected actors in the south, won the Best Actor (Male) award from the government of Kerala â€“ his eighth, counting best and special jury awards from the 80s. Along with him, young Vincy Aloshious won her first state accolade for Best Actor (Female) for the tough title character she played in Rekha, who moves on from love to crude vengeance, literally letting her actions speak louder than words.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery, a habitual maker of fantastical cinema, won the Best Film award for creating Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Mahesh Narayanan, an editor who turned to direction with Take Off, won the Best Director award for Areeppu, which told the relatable story of a couple who go through the trauma of a fake viral video disrupting their dreams.

In the category for women and transgender persons, new director Shruthi Sharanyam won the award for her film B 32 Muthal 44 Vare, a film that spoke of the different body struggles faced by women through six telling stories. It was one of the two films of women directors funded by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation last year.

A number of awards came for the films Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Ila Veezha Poonchira. Kunchacko Boban, who was considered a close contender for Best Actor award for his amazing, almost unrecognisable appearance as a poor man fighting an unusual court case in Nna Thaan Case Kodu, won the Special Jury Award for acting. Sharing this award with him is Alancier Ley Lopez, who played the hateful bedridden father in Appan.

Ila Veezha Poonchira won its policeman director Shahi Kabir the best debut filmmaker award and its cameraman Manesh Madhavan the best cinematography award, which he shared with the cinematographer of Vazhakku, Chandru Selvaraj. Ila Veezha Poonchira, a thriller set in the scarily remote hilltops of the same name, gets murkier as you very gradually find out the truth about its lead characters.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu, one of the most celebrated films of the past year both for its unique performances as well as its humour, won an award for its popularity and aesthetic value. Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the writer and director of the film, also got the award for best screenplay. The filmâ€™s background score won its composer Dawn Vincent the award for best music. The other award for music â€“ the one for songs â€“ however went to M Jayachandran, for his work in multiple films like Pathonmpatham Nootandu and Aysha.

Pallotty 90's Kids won the best childrenâ€™s film awards while Master Davinci, who acted in it, won the best child actor (Male). Best child actor (Female) went to Thanmaya for Vazhakku. Devi Varma got the best character award for her portrayal of Ayesha Rawther in Saudi Vellakka and PP Kunhikrishnan won it for his role as the witty judge in Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

Kamal KM won the award for best story writer for Pada, a notable film that portrayed a real life hostage drama that happened in 1996. Jijo Antony won the second best film award for Adithattu. Best dubbing artists awards went to Pauly Valsan (for Devi Varma) in Saudi Vellakka and Shoby Thilakan (for Sudev Nair) in Pathonmbatham Nootandu.