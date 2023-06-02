‘You did nothing’: Mahua Moitra calls out PM Modi for not acting on wrestler’s complaint

MP Mahua Moitra shared a screenshot from one of the FIRs against Brij Bhushan over alleged sexual harassment, where one of the complainants mentions meeting PM Modi in his office in 2021.

As two FIRs registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh revealed 12 instances of sexual assault and at least three instances of him asking for sexual favours from seven wrestlers including a minor, All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not acting on the issue despite being informed about the harassment by one of the complainants as early as in 2021.

Mahua tweeted a screenshot from one of the FIRs, where a complainant mentions meeting PM Modi at his office in 2021. “I informed the Prime Minister about the repeated sexual, emotional, psychological, and physical trauma that was meted out to me and other female wrestlers by accused no. 1 [Brij Bhushan] in conspiracy with his close aides, to which the Prime Minister reassured me that such grievances will be looked into by the Sports Ministry and I will get a call from the Sports Ministry shortly,” the complainant details.

Referring to this, Mahua wrote: "Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji - relevant section from a complainant’s FIR clearly mentions she met & informed you of MP’s misconduct. You assured her of full support. You did NOTHING. Your vows are all broken, & light is your fame; We hear your name spoken, & share in its shame."

It is to be noted that to date, the Prime Minister has not issued a statement regarding the sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan. Several top wrestlers, including Olympians, have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding action against Brij Bhushan. They were recently detained by the Delhi police on the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, following which they announced that they would immerse their medals in the Ganga river in protest. The wrestlers are now on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding government action against Brij Bhushan.

