You are responsible even for a single fatality: SC tells AP govt on intermediate exams

The SC was hearing a set of petitions filed with regard to the conduct of Class 12 examinations amid the pandemic.

news Judiciary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Andhra government for failing to file an affidavit with regard to its decision to hold final exams for Intermediate students despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The SC had asked the government to file the affidavit detailing why it should be given exemption to conduct exams and what it intends to do in case it is not able to conduct the exams in July 2021.

The government argued that the internal assessment to pass the students in intermediate exams is not viable since the Class 10/SSC exams were based on grades. The government also stated that the Class 12 marks are taken into account for determining the EAMCET (engineering, veterinary, agriculture, pharmacy courses entrance exam) merit. Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, the counsel for Andhra Pradesh government, argued that exams will likely be held in July.

According to Mahfooz, around 5 lakh students will appear for Class 12/intermediate board exams, for which arrangements will be made. According to an NDTV report, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari was told that the seating arrangements for around 15 to 20 students will be made in one exam hall for physical exams, adhering to physical distancing of at least five feet.

Granting the Andhra government two days to convey its final decision, the SC has posted the matter to Thursday for further hearing. "You can't keep everything uncertainâ€¦ remember, if there is even one fatality, we will hold the state responsible," the SC bench told the AP governmentâ€™s counsel.

The AP government is likely to take a final decision soon on whether to hold exams in the wake of growing demands for cancellation amid concerns for student safety. The SC was hearing a set of petitions filed with regard to the conduct of Class 12 examinations amid the pandemic.

On hearing the government's argument, the SC asked the govt to put all its concerns in the affidavit, while stating that it will permit the exams if safety measures are in place.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said that there is no reason to interfere in the decision of CBSE and ICSE since the boards were fair and reasonable, and the decision was taken in the larger public interest. In a slew of petitions, the SC came down heavily against the submission made by Anshul Gupta, a private school teacher, who wanted the boards to conduct the examinations.

In the submissions, Gupta said that the Class 12 exams should not be held back since students will appear for the test conducted by IIT, NDA and other institutions, according to a report by Live Law. However, the court questioned the number of students appearing for entrance tests and the number of students attending board exams. Further, the bench asked if the petitioner will take responsibility if students get exposed to COVID-19.

In another plea moved by the Uttar Pradesh Parents Association, Lucknow Against CBSE Assessment Policy, the court said that there is no need for interference. The court then disposed of both the petitions, according to a report by the BarandBench.