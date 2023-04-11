Yogi Babu to make Malayalam debut in Jaya Hey director’s next

Yogi Babu will make his Malayalam debut in Vipin Das’ Guruvayoorambalanadayil, which also features actor-directors Prithviraj and Basil Joseph in important roles.

Flix Entertainment

Yogi Babu, known for his comedy and versatile roles in Tamil cinema, is soon to make his Malayalam debut. Director Vipin Das, who made the hugely successful Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, is casting him in his new film Guruvayoorambalanadayil. Vipin shared the news on his Instagram page on Sunday, April 9..

“Welcome to Malayalam Cinema. Extremely happy to share my Easter Egg to all. None other than Yogi Babu on board in Guruvayoorambalanadayil (sic),” Vipin Das wrote on his Instagram page, posting photos of Yogi and him. Yogi Babu is known for his performance in movies like Mandela, Bommai Nayagi, Aandavan Kattalai, and Pariyerum Perumal. He will be next seen in Yaanai Mugathaan, which is set to release on April 14 for Tamil New Year.

Read: Bommai Nayagi review: Yogi Babu shines as a world-weary father fighting for justice

News about the new Malayalam film came out in January this year. Actors Prithviraj and Basil Joseph, both of whom have also directed movies, are coming together for Guruvayoorambalanadayil. Basil announced the news on the first day of the New Year, saying he was “absolutely thrilled to share screen space with none other than” Prithviraj.

Basil also played the lead in Vipin’s Jaya Hey along with Darshana Rajendran. The film, which addresses the issue of domestic violence with a touch of humour, was well received in Kerala, running for weeks in packed theatres.

Watch: Darshana and Basil on the stunts in ‘Jaya Hey’

Vipin made his debut with Muthugauv a few years ago and directed Antakshari last year. In an interview with TNM last year, he spoke about his interest in making films with unusual patterns. Jaya Hey, for instance, was celebrated for its unexpected comeback from the female lead, without becoming too preachy. Antakshari was about the game of songs going wrong, the plot turning to horror along the way. Muthugauv, Vipin told us, was about killing an underworld don with a kiss.