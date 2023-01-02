Basil Joseph and Prithviraj team up with Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin

The film has been titled ‘ Guruvayurambala Nadayil’.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran and actor-director Basil Joseph of Minnal Murali fame are teaming up with director Vipin Das. The filmmaker garnered praise for his previous comedy flick Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, which slammed everyday sexism and patriarchy in Indian households and featured Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph in the lead. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey opened to positive responses from critics and audiences alike. The film is written by Deepu Pradeep of Kunjiramayanam fame.

Basil took to social media on Sunday, January 1 to share the announcement with followers. The film has been titled Guruvayurambala Nadayil and is set to start rolling soon. Conveying his new year wishes to fans, Basil also noted that he is absolutely thrilled to share the screen space with actor, director and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran. Guruvayurambala Nadayil is bankrolled by the production banner E4 Entertainments.

“It's my absolute pleasure to work with @vipindashb again after Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, dearest @deepu.pradeep_ after Kunjiramayanam, to collaborate with E4 Entertainments after Godha, and above all, absolutely thrilled to share screen space with none other than @therealprithvi. Presenting you all "Guruvayur Ambala Nadayil". Rolling soon. And happy new year.@cvsarathi @e4entertainment @mukeshe4e,” read the Instagram post shared by Basil on Sunday.

Director Vipin also shared the announcement on social media. “Let 2023 bring lot of laughter to everyone. Some we are definitely bringing with Guruvayurambala Nadayil. The one and only Prithviraj Sukumaran with the multi-talented Basil Joseph, after the blockbuster Jaya Jaya Jaya JAYA HEY, Deepu Pradeep after Kunjiramayanam and E4 Entertainment,” Vipin wrote.

Meanwhile Prithviraj wrote, “Wishing all of you a laughter filled 2023! This is a story that makes me smile every time I think of it since I heard it well over a year ago!”