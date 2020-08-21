Yogi Babu to make his Sandalwood debut in Shiva Rajkumarâ€™s 'Bhajarangi 2'

The shooting of this film, which is in the last leg, commenced on August 16th and will go on for 12 days.

Flix Sandalwood

Tamil actor Yogi Babu is looking forward to star in movies made in other film industries. Reports are that the actor travelled to Bengaluru recently to meet some of the top stars there. Pictures of him with Shiva Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar and Duniya Vijay have been doing rounds on the internet confirming the buzz.

According to latest reports, Yogi Babu has bagged a role in the upcoming Shiva Rajkumar starrer Bhajarangi 2. The shooting of this film, which is in the last leg, commenced on August 16th and will go on for 12 days. The shooting is currently happening at the Mohan B Kere Studio in Bengaluru.

Director Harsha is wielding the megaphone for Bhajarangi 2, which has raised the expectation levels as the duo are teaming up for the third time. On choosing the title, the director had reportedly said that it will have no connection with Bhajarangi but he chose the title because his team liked it. Therefore, the filmmaker has made it clear that Bhajarangi 2 will be a completely different story. The film will have Bhavana sharing the screen space with Shiva Rajkumar. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 will comprises Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera and Deepu S Kumar for editing.

It was reported around late last year that the shooting of Bhajarangi 2 would be completed within a couple of months so that it could hit the marquee in April this year. The filmmakers in fact eyed a summer release but the plans had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Yogi Babuâ€™s last film to release in Tamil was Cocktail. It was out on the OTT platform on July 10th this year. The team had intended a theatrical release but due to the pandemic and the lockdown, it was released on ZEE5.

Cocktail was a comedy film that was directed by debutante Ra Vijaya Murugan. It starred Yogi Babu along with Rashmi Gopinath, Mithun Maheswaran, KPY Bala, and Kawin. Cocktail was bankrolled by PG Muthiah and M Deepa under the banner PG Media Works. The technical crew of this film included Sai Bhaskar for music, RJ Raveen for cinematography and SN Fazil for editing.

The actor began this year on a positive note with the release of the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. It was an action film that was written and directed by AR Murugadoss. Darbar was produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under his banner Lyca Productions. The film had superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role as Aditya Arunachalam and Bollywood star Suniel Shetty as Hari Chopra. Nayanthara played the female lead in this film with Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in supporting roles. The film had a strong technical team with Anirudh composing the tunes, Santosh Sivan cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad doing the editing.

His other film releases this year were Taana, Dagaalty, Sandi Muni, Naan Sirithal, and Asuraguru.

(Content provided by Digital Native)