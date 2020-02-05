Yogi Babu gets married to Manju Bargavi, reception to be held in March

The wedding between Yogi Babu and Manju Bargavi took place at the temple of his family god on February 5, 2020.

Flix Kollywood

It is “kalyana vayasu” indeed for popular Tamil comedian Yogi Babu who got married early on Wednesday morning. The wedding between Yogi Babu and Manju Bargavi took place at the temple of his family god on February 5, 2020. The wedding reception is expected to be held in Chennai in the month of March. A picture of the two wearing garlands was shared on social media.

Yogi Babu is one of the busiest comedians in Tamil cinema who gained prominence soon after his performance in Siva Karthikeyan’s Maan Karate (2014). His role in Aandavan Kattalai alongside Vijay Sethupathi won him SIIMA Award for Best Comedian and Vikatan Award Best Comedian-Male in 2016. This year was also when he appeared in a whopping 20 films gaining the reputation that he has today for being one of the busiest actors in the industry today.

Two of his performances in 2018 fetched him more awards. For his role as Sekar, a petty shop owner who follows Nayanthara in Kolamavu Kokila, he won SIIMA and Vikatan awards. For his role as Anand, Pariyan’s classmate and friend in Mari Selvaraj’s critically acclaimed Periyerum Perumal, he won Vikatan Award Best Comedian-Male.

His first performance as the film’s lead came in 2019 with Dharmaprabhu directed by Muthukumaran. Yogi played lord Yama’s son in this film that also had comedian Motta Rajendran in it.

Although the film did not do well at the box office, Yogi played lead role in another film called Gurkha. He appeared in over 30 films in 2019 alone.

This year, he was recently seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar playing his fitness trainer and in Taana starring Vaibhav. His upcoming films include Kadaisi Vivasayi starring Vijay Sethupathi, Danny with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead, Panni Kutty, Mandela, Takkar and more.

The latest announcement of his next project titled Cocktail ran into controversy, with Hindu Makkal Katchi filing a complaint for the first-look of the poster that showed Yogi dressed like Murugan.