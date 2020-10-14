Yoga teacher Ramdev falls off an elephant and laughs, video goes viral

The yoga guru was not injured in the incident which took place on Monday at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura.

news Viral

Yoga guru Ramdev fell off an elephant while he was doing yoga on its back. The Yoga guru was not injured in the incident which took place on Monday at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the 22-second video posted on social media, the yoga teacher is seen sitting with his legs crossed on top of the elephant. A few moments later, the elephant suddenly moves, causing Ramdev to lose his balance and fall off the side of the elephant. While some onlookers can be heard exclaiming, Ramdev swiftly gets up and can be seen dusting off the dirt and laughing.

The video has been garnered over 5 lakh views in the span of 24 hours.

Several users expressed worry over whether he was injured in the incident. However, a user responded, “He is perfectly fine, thanks to his amazing fitness. He is teaching Yoga Man in lotus position right now on India TV,” the user said. “Even after falling from that hight, he managed to get up and walk away,” another user commented.

Baba Ramdev had tweeted pictures from the yoga camp that he had held in Vrindavan.

Earlier this year, a video showing Baba Ramdev cycling and later falling off the bicycle had also similarly gone viral.