‘Yet to begin work on the script’: Rakshit Shetty on 'Kirrik Party' sequel

At present, Rakshit is busy with '777 Charlie'.

The Kannada film Kirik Party was one of the biggest hits in Sandalwood. Released in the year 2016, this film was remade in Telugu under the title Kirrak Party. Kirik Party, a campus romantic comedy, starred Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for this flick with Karam Chawla cranking the camera and Sachin editing it.

Directed by Rakshit’s brother Rishab Shetty, the film was produced by G S Guptha and Rakshit Shetty under the banner Paramvah Studios on a budget of Rs 4 crore. The film did very well at the box office grossing over Rs 50 crore. In fact, it was not only a box office success but also went on to win numerous prestigious awards including the IIFA Utsavam Award, Filmfare Awards South and South Indian International Movie Awards.

Ever since this film’s hit status, there were speculations on a sequel to it. When asked about this in an interview with the Times of India, Rakshit Shetty said, “My current line-up of films includes 777 Charlie that is in the final leg of shooting. We're headed to capture the snow-capped mountains in north India for this sequence. Then, we will begin work on Hemanth M Rao's Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. The toss is then between the Kirik Party sequel, Punyakoti and Richie. I have my heart set on Punyakoti, but the team feels that it might be better to get the Kirik Party sequel on the road first.” He went on to add, “We are yet to begin work on the script. So, only if that comes together fast can we have a definite schedule in place.”

At present, Rakshit is busy with 777 Charlie. Directed by Kiranraj, the film will have Rakshit Shetty playing the lead role and he will be sharing the screen space with Charlie, a Labrador. According to sources, Kiranraj managed to gain Rakshit’s interest after he narrated the storyline which is about the unique bonding between the human and the Labrador.

Charlie 777 revolves mainly around these two characters. According to sources, Charlie escapes from his master and roams around the streets with the license number 777 tied around his neck and Rakshit Shetty plays the angry young man who just can’t stand human beings. How the two develop a special bonding forms the crux of the story.

Rakshit also has Richie which will commence simultaneously with Punyakoti. It may be noted that the film buffs in Sandalwood will never be able to forget the character Richie in Ulidavaru Kandanthe. The role was portrayed very well by Rakshit Shetty and he undoubtedly rose to stardom. The good news for the fans out there is that Rakshit Shetty will once again be seen as Richie. Interestingly, this film will be directed by debutant P A Rahul, who worked as an associate director in Ulidavaru Kandanthe. The project will be bankrolled by Rakshit Shetty and Pushkar.

