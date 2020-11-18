Yellow warning in seven Kerala districts as heavy rains predicted

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued thunderstorm warnings.

news Rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy isolated rainfall in parts of Kerala on Wednesday. The IMD has issued yellow colour code warnings to seven Kerala districts â€” Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Lakshadweep.

Rainfall up to 115.5 mm can be expected in these regions, the IMD forecast says. Yellow colour code warning implies that concerned district authorities stay updated on the changing weather conditions. Light to moderate rainfall reaching up to 64.4 mm has been predicted for other districts for Wednesday. Moderate rainfall can be expected across Kerala in the coming days of the week, IMD said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued a thunderstorm warning accompanied by lightning in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kasaragod and Idukki districts.

Meanwhile, IMD has also informed that a low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the southeast Arabian Sea on Thursday. On Wednesday, wind speed can reach upto 65 kilometres per hour and is very likely to prevail over Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area. Warnings have been given to fishermen as well, directing them not to venture into the sea. KSDMA has also issued a similar warning stating that the low-pressure area is likely to turn into a depression over 48 hours after Thursday.

Parts of the state had been witnessing heavy rainfall in the past two days also. Reports stated that parts of small islands in Ernakulam district witnessed inundation over the past two days.

Heavy downpour has also been predicted in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. Fishermen in the neighbouring state have also been advised not to venture into the sea. The rains in south Indian states over the past few weeks had led to a low supply of vegetables in markets, leading to a hike in prices.

Read: As rains lash south India, vegetable prices shoot up in cities