Yellow warning in parts of Telangana as rains predicted

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places across the state from April 26 to 30.

Even as some parts of Telangana witness hailstorms and rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning in several districts over the next three days. Along with heatwave conditions, rainfall is likely to continue in isolated places in the state on April 26, 27 and 28. The IMD press release from the afternoon of April 26, Tuesday, said that as per media reports, hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool and

Bhadradri Kothagudem districts of Telangana.

On April 26, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts. On April 27, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts.

On April 28, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperatures were likely to be above normal by two to four degree Celsius, the IMD release said. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places across the state from April 26 to 30, according to the farmersâ€™ weather bulletin.

The local forecast for Hyderabad for the next 24 to 48 hours starting from Tuesday afternoon indicates a partly cloudy sky, with light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely to occur in parts of the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40 degrees and 27 degrees respectively.

For the next five days, the maximum temperature forecast showed a yellow warning (36 to 40 degrees) in Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahabubabada, Warangal Rural and Hanmakonda, and an orange warning (41 to 45 degrees) for the remaining districts. From April 27 to 30, an orange warning has been given for all the districts.