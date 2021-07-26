Yellow warning issued in six Kerala districts

District officials in Idukki have warned that if water levels in the Mullaperiyar dam rises from the present 135.4 feet to 142 feet, the spillway shutters will be opened.

news 2021 Kerala rains

Heavy rains are expected in Kerala on Monday, July 26. A yellow warning urging authorities to be aware or updated has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam, Kannur, Kasaragod and Ernakulam. According to the Kerala Disaster Management Authority all districts will receive rains. IMD has warned fishermen from Kerala and Lakshadweep coast not to venture into the sea from July 26 to July 29. Wind speeds may touch 40 kmph off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep, stated IMD.

Meanwhile the Idukki district disaster management authority (DDMA) has said that the water level at Mullaperiyar dam has risen up to 135.4 feet. The DDMA stated that if the water level further rises to 142 feet, the spillway shutters of the dam will be opened after necessary notifications and warnings. The DDMA also directed the concerned authorities to inform residents if the shutters are opened and to relocate those living near the dam if the shutters are opened. DDMA also ordered district officials to open relief camps. Control rooms will be opened in Idukki district if the water level in Mullaperiyar reaches 136 feet.

On Sunday, July 25, several parts of Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall. Moderate to heavy rainfall occurred in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. A yellow warning had been issued for all these districts for Sunday.

The Met Department has also predicted strong winds in the Gulf of Mannar region, Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea and parts of the Arabian Sea until July 29.