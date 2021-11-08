Yellow warning in 13 Karnataka districts, IMD predicts heavy rainfall

Heavy rains will also be seen over the already rain-battered Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala during the next five days, the IMD said.

news Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in 13 districts of Karnataka until Tuesday, November 9, and a yellow alert has been issued in this regard. The rains are caused by cyclonic depressions over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, officials said on Monday. Pockets of Bengaluru have been seeing downpour since Monday morning

According to the IMD, Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar and Shivmogga will receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Rains are also going to lash the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. North interior Karnataka districts are going to witness average to scattered rainfall.

Heavy rains will also be seen over the already rain-battered Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala during the next five days, the IMD said on Monday. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely on November 10 and 11, Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places are also likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

"The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea extends up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a Depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning on Thursday," it said.

Under its influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during next five days, the IMD said.

Over the weekend, there was widespread, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh. The highest rainfall was reported over Chennai City and suburban areas and Tiruvallur district.