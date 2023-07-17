Yellow alert issued for coastal Karnataka till July 20

The heavy rains have led to various incidents of damage to homes and other structures across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a five-day yellow alert starting from Sunday, July 16, for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada in Karnataka. This alert is in response to the anticipated heavy rainfall in the region. The alert will remain in effect until July 20.

According to the IMD, Kundapur received seven centimeters of rainfall until July 15. Similarly, Mangaluru Airport, Panambur, Kota, and Uppinangady areas witnessed four cm of rain each, while Mangaluru, Mani, and Udupi recorded three cm of rainfall each.

The region has witnessed numerous incidents of damage to homes and other structures as a result of the heavy rainfall. Mangaluru, in particular, has faced significant disruptions and traffic congestion. Pumpwell Circle, one of the busiest junctions in the city, was completely submerged in water. Furthermore, the road leading to Mangaluru International Airport had suffered damage due to rains during the last month.

Since the beginning of July, a total of eight individuals have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the southern region. These incidents include cases of electrocution, individuals being washed away in drains and deaths due to landslides and mudslides. Authorities in Dakshina Kannada district had also announced holidays for educational institutions earlier this month for the safety of students.