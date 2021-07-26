Yediyurappa's resignation accepted, he will continue as caretaker CM

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has also dissolved the Cabinet of Ministers and said that Yediyurappa will continue as CM until the next face is announced.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka, has accepted the resignation tendered by BS Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister of the state. However, the Governor directed that Yediyurappa will continue as the caretaker CM until the next face is announced. “I have accepted the resignation of BS Yediyurappa and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect. BS Yediyurappa shall continue to function as Chief Minister till alternative arrangements are made,” the letter from the Governor stated.

Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday, July 26, two years after he took charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the fourth time. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, he said that he has not recommended anyone as his successor to the BJP high command, and has assured to work under whoever is chosen by the BJP to be the next CM of Karnataka. “I was not forced to tender a resignation, I did so on my own accord. I have not suggested anyone as my successor; I shall follow the orders of the high command. I will work under whomever is chosen and urge those who showed me support to also back the new leader,” the outgoing CM told reporters. He also said that he reached the decision to resign from his post two months ago.

In the wake of Yediyurappa’s resignation, news agency ANI quoted a source as saying that the BJP will send an observer to Karnataka soon, and the Union government and state party leaders will discuss the next CM face. Rumours of Yediyurappa’s exit were rife since July 17, a day after he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. After days of tiptoeing around the issue, Yediyurappa announced his resignation during an event commemorating two years of the BJP’s governance in the state.

BJP will send an observer to Karnataka soon. Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa will continue as the caretaker CM. Central party leadership and the state party leadership will discuss the next face for the CM post: Sources July 26, 2021

