Yediyurappa says he is giving up his Shikaripura seat for son Vijayendra

BS Yediyurappa said his son will now contest the election from Shikaripura assembly constituency located in Shivamogga district.

news Politics

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday, July 22, announced that he is giving up his assembly constituency for his son Vijayendra. Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Yediyurappa said his son will now contest the election from Shikaripura assembly constituency located in Shivamogga district.

"I appeal to the people of Shikharipura to elect him with a margin bigger than mine. Even though there is a lot of compulsion to contest from Old Mysore region, I am vacating the seat and Vijayendra will contest from Shikaripura," Yediyurappa, who is currently the MLA from Shikaripura constituency, said on Friday.

Vijayendra, reacting to his father Yediyurappa's announcement, said he will follow the guidance of his father and the party's decision. "...I will see what party decides in this regard and take a call later," he said. Vijayendra is currently holding the post of Vice President in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The announcement sparked speculation that the senior BJP leader is set to end his career in active politics. However, there is a also a buzz that by making this announcement, Yediyurappa wants to ensure that the BJP does not get confrontational and deny his son a seat.

Since 1983, Yediyurappa has contested eight times from Shikaripura constituency, losing just once in 1999. That year, he was nominated by the BJP to become a member of the legislative council (upper house) of Karnataka.

Yediyurappa, 79, resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister in July 2021, two years after he took over from Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy in 2019.

A couple of days ago, Yediyurappa had said that he will begin a state-wide tour after a "massive convention" would be organised in KR Pet town of Mandya district on July 21. "After the convention, I will begin a state-wide tour," he said. "PM Modi's policies and programmes have been appreciated by people in the country. The voters are with us. All these factors would help BJP candidates win in assembly elections," he said.

Also read: Yediyurappaâ€™s Achilles heel: His son BY Vijayendra