Yediyurappa meets PM Modi to discuss Bengaluru Tech Summit inauguration, cabinet expansion

The Chief Minister also discussed irrigation projects and asked for early environmental clearances of the Kalasa-Banduri and Mekedatu projects.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various developmental issues pertaining to the state. The meeting at the Parliament House lasted for 15 minutes, an official release from the state information department said.

During the meeting, Yediyurappa extended an invitation to Modi to virtually inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19. The state government's flagship 'Bengaluru Tech Summit', actually scheduled in September this year, was postponed to November in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's BTS is expected to focus on leveraging technology to tackle challenges brought to the fore by the pandemic and there will be symposiums and tech-related talks by experts and technologists.

Ahead of his meeting with Modi, the Chief Minister Yediyurappa said that he would discuss issues concerning the development of the state, and also regarding the cabinet expansion.

"Discussion also has to happen regarding the cabinet expansion, I will bring it to his notice and take clearance and leave for Bengaluru tomorrow," he said, adding that he will meet BJP National President JP Nadda in the evening.

Yediyurappa further urged Modi to declare irrigation projects like Upper Krishna Project Stage-III and Upper Bhadra Project as "National Projects".

He also made a request for necessary action for early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala to utilise the precious water resources allocated to the State, the release added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa appealed to the Prime Minister to expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund.

He also made a plea to revise the items and norms of assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund or National Disaster Response Fund for the current year itself to ensure timely and adequate financial assistance to the distressed people.