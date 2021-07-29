Yediyurappa to meet kin of man who reportedly died by suicide over his resignation

Pained by the announcement of Yediyurappa’s resignation, Ravi reportedly died by suicide on Monday, July 27.

Days after BS Yediyurapa’s staunch supporter reportedly died by suicide upset over the resignation, the former Chif Minister will be visiting Chamrajanagar district to offer his condolences to the deceased’s family on Friday, July 30. The 35-year-old deceased was identified as Ravi aka Rajappa, a BJP worker residing in Bommalapura village in Gundlupet taluk. Pained by the announcement of Yediyurappa’s resignation, he reportedly took his own life on Monday, July 27.

Yediyurappa is expected to fly down to Chamarajanagar from Bengaluru on Friday morning to personally meet and console Ravi’s bereaved family members. As per his itinerary, he will be reaching D Devaraj Urs Stadium, Gundlupet via helicopter from HAL airport, Bengaluru. After the meet, he will be spending some time visiting the village and the taluk. All arrangements have been made in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols. Earlier on Monday, after learning of the unfortunate incident, BSY had condoled the death of Ravi on Twitter. He appealed to his followers to not take any extreme step or hasty decisions due to political developments. “The suicide of Rajappa (Ravi), who has taken the extreme step, following my resignation, has pained me a lot. Ups and downs are common in politics and sacrificing one’s own life for this cannot be acceptable. No one can compensate for the loss to the family. Admiration should not be taken to the extreme. I am with the bereaved family,” the tweet read in Kannada.

ನನ್ನ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆಯಿಂದ ಮನನ್ನೊಂದ ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆ ತಾ॥ ಬೊಮ್ಮಲಾಪುರದ ರಾಜಪ್ಪ (ರವಿ) ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆಗೆ ಶರಣಾದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಅತೀವ ನೋವು ಹಾಗೂ ಬೇಸರ ತರಿಸಿದೆ.ರಾಜಕಾರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಏರಿಳಿತಗಳು ಸಹಜ ,ಇದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಾಣಾರ್ಪಣೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಮುಂದಾಗುವುದು ಸರ್ವಥಾ ಒಪ್ಪಲಾಗದು, ಇದರಿಂದ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕಾಗುವ ನಷ್ಟ ಯಾರಿಂದಲೂ ಭರಿಸಲಾಗದು.(1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 27, 2021

As per reports, Ravi had expressed his disappointment over the resignation of Yediyurappa from the CM’s post to his friends and family. He was later found dead. Gundlupet police have reportedly stated that there is no evidence supporting the claim that the death is an outcome of the resignation. However, further investigation is underway.