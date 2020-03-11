A year after murder, CBI to probe YS Vivekananda Reddy case

Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter had contended that the SIT which was investigating the case was delaying the probe.

news Investigation

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday entrusted the probe into the murder of former minister and MP, YS Vivekananda Reddy, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This development comes almost a year after the murder of Vivekananda Reddy – an uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and brother of late united Andhra CM YS Rajashekara Reddy.

In February, the High Court had reserved the verdict after hearing a petition filed by Sunitha Reddy, daughter of Vivekananda, who claimed that the state police investigation headed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was inadequate.

The high profile murder which took place before the general elections of 2019 on March 15 shook the political landscape of the state. Amidst the accusations and counter accusations, TDP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ravi and BJP leader Adi Narayana Reddy who contested on a TDP ticket, also moved the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the case.

Sunitha's counsel earlier argued that her demand for a CBI probe is valid since the same was raised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself when the murder happened.

Sunitha expressed her dissatisfaction at the pace of the investigation by the state appointed SIT. In response, the HC asked for an explanation from the government to know why the case shouldn't be handed over to the CBI in the wake of the petitioner’s claims.

However, the Andhra government had claimed that the SIT was at an advance stage of the probe and there was no need for CBI intervention at the current stage of investigation.

After hearing all the petitions, the HC took the decision to hand over the case to CBI despite the state government’s contentions.

In September 2019, a person called K Srinivasa Reddy (52), who was being questioned as part of the SIT investigation, killed himself. A letter purportedly written by the deceased said he was being harassed in the name of investigation by the police.

Vivekananda was initially believed to have succumbed to a cardiac arrest; however, police investigation on the same day confirmed that the two-time MP was murdered and found with injury marks on his head, hands and back.

Vivekananda Reddy was elected from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket in 1999 and 2004. He was twice elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly (1989, 1994) from Pulivendula, a family stronghold, and served as minister in cabinet of Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy.