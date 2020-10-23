Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 1' to be re-released in theatres for a week

‘KGF: Chapter 1’, released in 2017 in five languages, including Kannada, had broken quite a few box office records

Flix Entertainment

Even as the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 happens at a brisk phase, makers are planning to re-release KGF: Chapter 1 in movie theatres again, as they reopen after six months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 had hit the silver screens in 2017, and turned out to be a big hit. The film is all set to re-release in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis theatres for a week starting Friday.

Announcing the same, Ritesh Sidhwani, one of the presenters of the series, tweeted, "Mask, Distance, Action! Catch the re-release of #KGFChapter1 at cinemas near you between 23rd-29th October.@_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies @IndiaCinepolis @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar #AAFilms"

KGF: Chapter 1, released in five languages, including Kannada, had broken quite a few box office records. It has collected Rs 50 crores in a three-day run at the box office, and reached Rs 100 crores in a week.

While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in it, the second instalment has only got bigger with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt joining the cast in the role of Adheera, and Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon also being cast in a role.

Actor Yash finally joined the sets and took to Twitter to announce he’s joined the team again. “Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail. After a long break. #Rocky sets sail from today (sic),” Yash had tweeted on October 8.

Sanjay Dutt, who had returned recently to India after undergoing treatment for cancer, will be joining the sets soon. According to sources, the climax scene will be a high octane one featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt and the two actors will be flaunting six-pack abs in an intense fight sequence.

Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of both the films and is bankrolling them under his banner Hombale Films. Both have Yash playing the lead role, paired up opposite Srinidhi Shetty. The rest of the star cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar.