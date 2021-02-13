Yasha Shivakumar signs her next Kannada film

Yasha has been signed up as the leading lady for Kiran Raj's next titled 'Bahaddur Gandu' directed by Prasiddh.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada superstar Shivrajkumar's daughter Yasha Shivakumar is the latest entrant into the Kannada film industry. She makes her debut in the Kannada film Padavipoorva and in Tulu film Raj Sounds and Light. Yasha has now bagged her next project. She has been signed up as the leading lady for Kiran Raj's next titled Bahaddur Gandu directed by Prasiddh.

According to sources, the film which is set in a rustic village background will star Yasha as the character named Jyothi, who fights with split personality syndrome.

Yasha Shivakumar is playing the lead role in Hariprasad Jayanna directorial Padavipoorva. She shares the screen along with two other debutants, Prithvi Shamanur and Anjali Anish. The film is produced by Yograj Bhat and Ravi Shamanur. The film, which revolves around pre-university students, features freshers like Prithvi Shamanur and Anjali Anish.

Apart from Padavipoora, she will be paired opposite Dhananjay in her next film titled Shivappa. Directed by Vijay Milton, it also features Anjali and Pruthvi Ambaar. Shivappa, produced by Krishna Sarthak, will be cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Miltonâ€™s first Kannada project. It has Anjali returning to Kannada cinema after five years.

Yasha will also play the lead role in Tulu film Raj Sounds and Light directed by Rahul Amin. The movie is by the makers of Kannada blockbuster Ondu Motteya Kathe. Yasha will play the lead opposite VJ Vineeth.

Having studied engineering, Yasha stepped into the world of glamour through modeling. She started her modeling career with Fashion ABCD headed by Charan Suvarna. Yasha has bagged three crowns in the year 2019 viz. Miss Bangalore 2019, Miss Karnataka International 2019 conducted by Fashion ABCD, and Miss Glory of Galaxy 2019 in Mumbai.

Additionally, Yasha is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and is also well-versed in other dance forms like Kathak, freestyle, Bollywood, Manipuri, and folk. She has worked with renowned designers and photographers from all over the country.

Content provided by Digital Native