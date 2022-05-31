Yash’s KGF 2 to stream on OTT from June 3

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, KGF 2 hit the big screens on April 14, and released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor Yash's blockbuster movie KGF: Chapter Two will make its streaming debut on Prime Video on June 3. In a statement, the Amazon streamer announced that the film will be available to its subscribers in five languages -- Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the period action drama is a sequel to Yash's 2018 blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter One. Sharing the announcement with fans on Tuesday, May 31, Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video tweeted, “Join Rocky on his journey to rule the world!! #KGF2onPrime, streaming from June 3.”

The multilingual movie was released in theatres across the country in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on April 14. K.G.F: Chapter Two takes forward the story of Yash's Rocky, an orphan who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

"His name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy.He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfill his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen," the official synopsis of the movie read.

K.G.F: Chapter Two also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in pivotal roles. In an earlier interview with TNM, actor Srinidhi Shetty shared that the KGF movie set has been Srinidhi’s school and home, and her colleagues have been her dear friends. “Director Prashanth Neel is my mentor, father figure, brother and friend. I can call him any time and rely on him for anything,” she stated.

Join Rocky on his journey to rule the world!! #KGF2onPrime, streaming from June 3 pic.twitter.com/m2dAaqxomE — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 31, 2022

READ: KGF: Chapter 2 review: Yash film is a rollicking ride that’s worth all the hype

ALSO READ: Hypermasculinity, execution and marketing: How south cinema has cracked the Hindi market