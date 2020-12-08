Yash reveals exclusive still from â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™

The team recently resumed the shoot of the filmâ€™s climactic fight scene in Hyderabad.

Flix SANDALWOOD

The first instalment of the KGF series, which was released on December 21, 2018, will soon complete two years since its release. KGF: Chapter 1 was released across the country and amassed quite the fan following; since it came out, fans have been eagerly awaiting its sequel, which will reportedly hit the marquee next year. Both instalments star Sandalwood star Yash in the lead, and are directed by Prashanth Neel. The upcoming sequel has been gathering excitement from fans for many months. Recently, the makers revealed that they recently resumed shooting the final schedule in Hyderabad, after a break. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is playing the antagonist Adheera, is a part of this schedule, and the makers are reportedly filming the action-packed climax.



On December 7, Yash shared an exclusive still from KGF: Chapter 2, and it became an instant hit with his fans. Yash captioned the image: "They say, All good things come to an end.. it may be the last schedule of KGF but the VILLAIN stays on... forever!! P.S : An exclusive still from the movie KGF, for all my dear fans, captured by our DOP @bhuvanphotography (sic)."



While the first instalment had Yash and Shrinidhi Shetty in the lead, KGF: Chapter 2 has Bollywood bigwigs Sanjay Dutt, who will play the antagonist Adheera, and Raveena Tandon as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While the official date for the filmâ€™s release has not been announced, fans look forward to Yashâ€™s birthday on January 8, as the makers have announced that they will release a special teaser on the day.

KGF: Chapter 2 also has Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles. Initially, there were rumours that Prakash Raj would play Anant Nagâ€™s role as the narrator of KGF: Chapter 2, but director Prashanth Neel quashed the rumours, saying that Prakash Raj has been brought on for an entirely different role.



KGF: Chapter 2 is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. Bollywoodâ€™s Farhan Akhtar is backing the Hindi version of KGF under his production banner Excel Entertainment. KGF: Chapter 1 was a massive box office hit, and the sequel is very highly anticipated. Similar to the first part, KGF: Chapter 2 will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

(Content provided by Digital Native)