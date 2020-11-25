Yash resumes shooting for â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™

The makers took to Twitter to announce that theyâ€™ve returned to the sets and are taking all the necessary safety measures while shooting.Â

Flix Sandalwood

KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashant Neel, on Wednesday became the first pan-Indian film to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers took to Twitter to announce that theyâ€™ve returned to the sets and are taking all the necessary safety measures while shooting.

While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in it, the second instalment has only got bigger with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt joining the cast. He will be seen playing the role of Adheera and Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is also part of the sequel.

Last month, Rocking star Yash after almost seven months resumed the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 in Bengaluru and the schedule was wound up after shooting a brief portion. According to the latest reports doing the rounds, Yash has resumed shooting for the film on Wednesday in Hyderabad and it will be the final schedule after which the film will be wrapped up. The current schedule is planned till the middle of December and Sanjay Dutt will be joining the sets in the first week of December. It is also said that as the actor was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent treatment in Dubai and is still recovering, the makers are planning to rework his action sequences. Reports had that Yash himself was looking after the improvisations.

The team has already wrapped up a major portion of the film with a few action blocks and scenes left to be completed. It is believed makers will be canning the climax scene which will be a high octane one featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt and the two actors will be flaunting their six-pack abs for this intense fight sequence, which will be the highlight.

Recently, the makers released the first look of Raveena Tandon's role from the film on the occasion of her birthday. She will be seen playing the character of Ramika Sen. Sharing Raveena's look on Twitter, director Prashanth Neel wrote, "THE Gavel to brutality!!! Wishing the powerhouse #RamikaSen, @TandonRaveena a very Happy Birthday."

The film also has Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha among others, in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films, the technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. Initially, it was announced that the film will hit the theatres worldwide on October 23, 2020, which has now got hampered due to the pandemic. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the makers are planning to release the movie on January 14, 2021, on the occasion of Makara Sankranti.

Content provided by Digital Native