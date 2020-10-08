Yash joins back sets of KGF: Chapter 2, teases fans with picture

The makers took to twitter to announce that they’ve returned to the sets and are taking all the necessary safety measures while shooting.

Flix Sandalwood

KGF: Chapter 2 in August became the first pan-Indian film to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers took to twitter to announce that they’ve returned to the sets and are taking all the necessary safety measures while shooting.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur tweeted: “We are glad to inform you that we are proceeding with the shoot of KGF 2 for the remaining sequences. I thank our Central Govt & State Govt for permitting the film-shoot. @hombalefilms is following all the guidelines of SOP with due diligence (sic).” On Thursday, actor Yash finally joined the sets and he took to twitter to announce he’s joined back the team. “Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail. After a long break. #Rocky sets sail from today (sic),” Yash tweeted.

Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail..

After a long break.. #Rocky sets sail from today. October 8, 2020

The makers in August unveiled the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character in the second part of the franchise. The first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera was released on the occasion of his birthday. The makers revealed that the look of Adheera was heavily inspired by the Vikings.

In an interview with Cinema Express, Prashant Neel has opened up about how Sanjay Dutt helped design the character of Adheera. “We wanted to show the actor menacingly, and we decided to go with a Viking look. Sanjay sir has put a lot of effort and thought into it personally. His input has been huge,” said Prashanth. The character of Adheera was never revealed in KGF: Chapter 1. Audiences were only teased with the character whose identity remained unknown till the end of the film.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash was quoted in a Hindustan Times report as saying, “When we made “KGF: Chapter 1”, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.” KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a key role. She will be seen as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Recently, there were reports that Yash is undergoing rigorous physical training and is on a strict diet, say sources in the know. With the star taking extra care, fans hope to see him in great shape in KGF: Chapter 2.

The technical team of this flick comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in it, the rest of the star cast includes Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N. Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films, with Srinidhi Shetty playing the heroine in this entertainer.

Content provided by Digital Native