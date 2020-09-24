Yash gears up to join the sets of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

According to latest reports from the KGF team, we hear that Yash is undergoing rigorous physical training to get in shape for the character.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada star Yash became an actor with a pan-Indian appeal soon after his KGF: Chapter 1 turned out to be a massive success. The film, released in the year 2018, was directed by Prashanth Neel. At the time of KGF's release, it was revealed that there would be a sequel to it and Yash has been working to make it an even bigger success.

The progress of KGF: Chapter 2 was halted due to the lockdown in March this year and is now set to recommence. The shooting of the film resumed last month and it became the first pan-Indian film to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers took to Twitter to announce that theyâ€™ve returned to the sets and are taking all the necessary safety measures while shooting.

According to latest reports from the KGF team, we hear that Yash is undergoing rigorous physical training to get in shape for the character. For the sequel, Prakash Raj has been bought on board and reports emerged that the actor was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first part of KGF.

In his latest interview to Cinema Express, director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag and has come on board to play an entirely different character. "Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie."

The sequel has two top Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. It may be noted that Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer and announced a break from work for his medical treatment. According to the film's camp, he has completed the majority of the portion of his work with just three days of shoot left. Once Sanjay Dutt returns to India after his treatment, the makers will be canning the climax scene which will be an intense fight sequence. Considered to be the highlight of the film, this fight sequence will be between Yash and Sanjay's charcatres.

The technical team of this flick comprises of music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in it, the rest of the star cast includes Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, and Rao Ramesh. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films.

KGF: Chapter 1, which hit the marquee in December 2018, was released in five languages simultaneously - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. With KGF turning out to be a massive success in all the languages it was released, movie buffs are waiting for the sequel eagerly. Like the prequel, KGF: Chapter 2 too will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

(Content provided by Digital Native)