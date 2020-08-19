Yash to do voice-over for ‘Super Star’

'Super Star' will mark the debut of Niranjan Sudhindra as a hero in Sandalwood and he will be seen playing a dancer.

Flix Sandalwood

The upcoming Kannada film Super Star has been getting the right publicity right from the start. The film was launched by the Kannada star Upendra and his wife Priyanka earlier and now we hear that the Rocking Star Yash is also associated with it. It has been confirmed that Yash will be lending his voice for Super Star. Super Star will mark the debut of Niranjan Sudhindra as a hero in Sandalwood and he will be seen playing a dancer.

The teaser will be launched on Niranjan’s birthday and Yash will be doing the voice-over for it. The dialogues for this teaser voice-over have been penned by the film’s director Ramesh Venkatesh Babu.

Confirming the news, Niranjan Sudhindra wrote on his social media page, “I am soo happy for this! Thank u soo much Anna @thenameisyash , we have got a lot more strength and courage once u blessed us with your support, love and your amazing voice for our teaser! will always love you! Do watch out for this guys! (sic).”

The shooting of Super Star was in progress until the lockdown was announced earlier this year. Reports are that the shooting will resume in October and the team is currently busy making preparations for it.

We hear that the search is on for a suitable heroine to pair up with Niranjan in this flick and the team is also scouting for actors to play the supporting roles.

Niranjan, who plays a dancer of international acclaim in Super Star, has done a lot of work to get into the skin of the character. Besides honing his acting skills, he has worked on his physique and dancing skills as well.

While Yash’s fans are waiting eagerly to hear his voice, the star is gearing up for the release of KGF 2, which is likely to happen when the theatres are reopened.

KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel, who has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of both the films and is bankrolling it under his banner Hombale Films. KGF 2 will have Yash playing the lead role and paired up opposite him is Srinidhi Shetty as the heroine. The rest of the star cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Nassar, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar.

It may be noted that KGF 2 is the sequel to the hit movie KGF, released in 2018. It was released in five languages simultaneously - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam and Yash instantly became a star with pan Indian appeal.

Content provided by Digital Native