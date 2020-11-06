Xiaomi unveils Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition in India starting at Rs 34,999

The new Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition comes with a 14-inch immersive display with 81.2% screen-to-body ratio.

Atom Tech Shorts

Xiaomi on Thursday expanded its laptop portfolio in India with the launch of Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition at an inaugural starting price of Rs 34,999.

The new Notebook is available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners.

"We are super thrilled to be expanding our portfolio, this time focused on addressing the growing needs of learning from home. Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is a perfect model for young professionals and students and will provide an intuitive and user-friendly experience," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said in a statement.

Sporting a 16:9 Full HD (1920 x1080) display, the new Mi Notebook comes with an anti-glare coating to avoid reflections and reduce eye strain while working in a bright environment or under a direct light source.

The Notebook also supports an in-built 720p HD webcam to make e-learning much easier.

It comes with a dual core 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 making it a perfect device for multi-tasking.

The machine is equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz and 256GB of fast SSD storage for an overall smooth performance.

In addition to this, it comes with DTS Audio Processing to fine tune audio levels for the best content consumption experience.

Mi NoteBook 14 e-learning edition offers up to 10 hours of battery backup with 65W fast charging that can charge the battery up to 50% in under 35 minutes.