Xiaomi’s 55-inch Mi TV LUX is the first mass-produced transparent TV

The TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC technology, along with 1ms fast response rate that makes gaming “lifelike".

Atom Television

Xiaomi has launched its 55-inch Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition, which it claims is the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. The screen is 5.7mm thick and the TV features an edge-to-edge transparent self-luminous display, which transmits images that seem to be suspended in the air.

To achieve transparency, the Mi TV LUX uses OLED technology and the TV resembles a glass display when it is turned off. “With an edge-to-edge transparent self-luminous display transmitting images that seem to be suspended in the air, this TV ushers in a new way to consume visual content previously only seen in science fiction films,” Xiaomi said.

The Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is equipped with flagship-level hardware that achieves upgrades in both sound and picture quality. Its 55-inch transparent OLED panel features a 150000:1 static contrast ratio and an infinite dynamic contrast ratio, the company said in a statement.

The TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC technology, along with 1ms fast response rate that makes gaming “lifelike".

Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is equipped with an AI Master Smart Engine, along with the MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip, with over 20 optimisation algorithms, Xiaomi said.

“The TV adopts an aesthetic design that combines a 5.7mm ultra-thin body rectangular screen and a round base, creating an immersive viewing experience,” Xiaomi said.

The device features Dolby Atmos support to improve audio performance. Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition runs on custom-made MIUI for TV.

The TV is priced at RMB 49,999 (about USD$7,200) and will go on sale in China on August 16. As of now, there is no information on when the transparent Mi TV will arrive in India and other markets.