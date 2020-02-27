Xiaomi launches Mi Dual Driver In-Ear earphones in India

The earbuds come with voice assistant support and have passive noise cancellation.

Atom Tech Shorts

If you are looking for inexpensive earphones, Xiaomi appears to have the right one for you. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones launched by the company in the Indian market has all the specifications and features you would look for in comfortable earphones.

The highlight of the Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones is that they come with dual dynamic drivers of 10mm and 8mm. The purpose for this is to provide a balanced audio experience. In terms of their build, they have an anodized aluminium cavity and the outer surface is finished in such a way that it is scratch-proof and fingerprint resistant. The protection to the surface comes from a carbon fibre coat.

Xiaomi supplies these earphones with a remote with three buttons. The voice assistant can also be activated. You do this by long pressing the play/pause button.

The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones have connector pins that have 90° close fitting design connected to braided cables that don’t tangle. Their storage is very convenient too with a magnetic suction design.

Xiaomi claims the Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones are provided with passive noise cancellation, a critical feature for them to be effective while listening to music or on a voice call while on the outside.

The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones are available in two colours, Black and Blue and are priced in India at Rs 799. If you thought that is a reasonable price, consider that Xiaomi has as many as five earphones starting from a price of Rs 399. The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones can be purchased from Xiaomi’s site Mi.com.