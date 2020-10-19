Xiaomi clarifies Arunachal Pradesh didnâ€™t show on app due to technical glitch

Xiaomi faced severe backlash on Sunday after Xiaomiâ€™s weather app wasnâ€™t displaying weather for Arunachal Pradesh.

As Xiaomi users posted on social media that the company's smartphones were not displaying weather for Arunachal Pradesh, Mi India clarified on Sunday that the issue that was cropped up owing to a technical error in its app has been fixed.

In a statement given to IANS, a Mi India spokesperson said: "We would like to clarify that the weather app on our devices uses data from multiple third-party data sources and we understand that for many locations, the weather-related data is not available on the current app".

"There was a technical issue in our weather app that we had identified. The same has been fixed, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, people went to Twitter discussing about the Mi weather app issue.

"What is this Xiaomi? I can't find Arunachal Pradesh weather on miui weather app," wrote a Twitter user showing a screenshot of weather results for Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh's capital, showing no result.

"Xiaomi default weather app showing no result on searching Itanagar and other places of Arunachal Pradesh," another user commented.

Sir @manukumarjain we all have huge respect for your work.

As an Indian I'm sure it's a simple question to answer.

Can you please tell us where is Arunachal Pradesh located?#TGFamily RT with #XiaomiJawabDo pic.twitter.com/31r8EjQLpE â€” Gaurav Chaudhary (@TechnicalGuruji) October 18, 2020

Hey guys,

This tweet this specially for @manukumarjain Sir. Sir we know @XiaomiIndia is doing well but sir please remember Arunachal Pradesh is in India.Then Why some cities are not showing?#XiaomiJawabDo pic.twitter.com/KuCtLhOv03 â€” Anshul Singh (@as03anshul) October 18, 2020

On Sunday evening, the hashtag â€˜XiaomiJawabdoâ€™ (Xiaomi answer us) was trending on Twitter. "This is a technical error on our application. That said, we are working on improving the app to get the best experience for our users. As always, we are committed to India and our users across the country to provide them with the best possible user experience," the spokesperson said.

However, Xiaomi users said later in the day that Arunachal Pradesh and Itanagar were now showing up.

Being a Chinese smartphone maker, the company faced increased criticism, especially at a time when border tensions between India and China have been heightened over the past few months, following which India has taken several steps to curb Chinese imports and investments in the country.

India also banned hundreds of Chinese apps including the popular TikTok and PUBG citing national security issues.

As a result, Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, etc have been reiterating on social media that their smartphones are made in India. In June, Xiaomi also had to cover branding on all its retail store with a â€˜Made in Indiaâ€™ logo after it received threats and saw some instances on vandalism in its stores in some parts of the country.