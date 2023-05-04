Wrestlers seek action against officials responsible for Jantar Mantar chaos

Wrestlers alleged that the ACP hurled abuses at olympian Vinesh Phogat while Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat were manhandled by the police.

news Protest

The wrestlers protesting here at Jantar Mantar have written to Union Home Ministry seeking an strict action against officials responsible for the alleged manhandling of grapplers at the protest site on Wednesday night.



In the letter, they also sought permission to bring waterproof tents, beds, gym instruments, wrestling mats and sound system at the protest.



"We, Olympians and international wrestlers, have been peacefully protesting for the past 11 days regarding our demands at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. At around 11:00 p.m., we were arranging amenities for our night stay when ACP Dharmendra of the Delhi Police attacked us with nearly 100 police personnel. In the attack, Dushyant Phogat and Rahul Yadav suffered head injuries," read the letter.



Wrestlers alleged that the ACP hurled abuses at olympian Vinesh Phogat while Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat were manhandled by the police.



"Attacking and disrespecting international wrestlers in this manner is demoralising for the athletes and it undermines their confidence. It is also putting India into bad light. We request you to take immediate action," they asserted.