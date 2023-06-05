Wrestlersâ€™ protest: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat meet Amit Shah

Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and others reportedly had a late-night meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence in Delhi on June 3.

Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence in Delhi on Saturday, June 4, to discuss the matter related to their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The meeting was held four days after the wrestlersâ€™ threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga river and gave a five-day ultimatum for action against Brij Bhusan. "They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But koi decision nhi hua abhi tak (no decision has been reached so far)," a source close to the wrestlers told IANS.

Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh along with other top Indian wrestlers have been leading the wrestlersâ€™ protests in Delhi since April, accusing the now-sidelined president of the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment against many wrestlers including a minor.

The protesting wrestlers were manhandled and detained by Delhi Police and their arrangements at the protest site were dismantled on May 28, while the new Parliament building was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The wrestlers had then gone to Haridwar saying they would drop their medals won while representing India in various international sports competitions in the river Ganga if their demands werenâ€™t met. With many people requesting them to not take this step, they decided to hand over the medals to farmer leaders â€” who led the 2020â€“2021 farmers' protests and have been supporting the wrestlersâ€™ protests as well â€” to take a call. The wrestlers are expected to soon decide on where to resume their protest.

