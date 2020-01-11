Wrap up time for 'Godhra' with only intro song left to be shot

The makers are planning to release the first look on January 13.

Flix Sandalwood

The Kannada film Godhra, starring Sathish Ninasam and Shraddha Srinath, is nearing completion with just the intro song needing to be shot. Reports are that the team will be shooting this intro song next month and the prep work for it is now on.

The promos for Godhra have begun already. The makers are planning to release the first look on January 13 and teaser of the film on January 17.

Directed by debutant Nandish, a former associate of Jacob Varghese, the story of Godhra, which means war, is set in a fictional place. The film has music by Judah Sandy and Karthk, with cinematography handled by Sashi Kumar. Godhra has been shot in various locations including Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Kurnool, Sakleshpur, Haasan, Bengaluru and Malaysia. The film’s release date is expected to be announced in a few days.

Satish Ninasam’s last film release was Brahmachari, a comedy entertainer that had Aditi Prabhu Deva as his lead pair. Produced by Uday K Mehta, the film was helmed by Chandra Mohan, who has directed Bombay Mittai and Double Engine. The actor currently has films like My Name is Siddegowda, Vaitarani and Parimala Lodge needing his attention.

Shraddha Srinath, on the other hand, has films in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Some of her upcoming projects include Krishna and His Leela, Chakra, Maara, and Rudraprayaga.

She was last seen in the Telugu film Jodi released in September last year. It was a romantic drama written and directed by Vishwanath Aarigella and produced jointly by Sai Venkatesh Gurram and Patchva Padmaja under the banner Bhavana Creations. Aadi Saikumar paired up Shraddha Srinath in this flick with the supporting cast including Vennela Kishore, Gollapaudi Maruthi Rao, Naresh and Sithara. The background score and soundtrack were composed by Phani Kalyan and cinematography was by S.V.Visweshwar with editing by Ravi Mandala.

Content provided by Digital Native