World's highest motorable road at 18600 ft inaugurated in Ladakh

The road, constructed by the 58 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, will reduce travel from Leh to the picturesque Pangong Lake by 41 km.

news Infrastructure

A strategically important road, which connects Leh to the Pangong Lake, was inaugurated in Leh on Tuesday by Ladakh Member of Parliament (MP) Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who said that the stretch passing through the Kela Pass at 18,600 feet will be the world's highest motorable way. The road, constructed by the 58 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, will reduce 41 km of travel from Leh (Zingral to Tangtse) to the picturesque Pangong Lake crossing the Kela Pass, the Lok Sabha member said.

"The road, which was inaugurated today (Tuesday), will be the world's highest motorable road for the general public at a height of 18,600 feet. Up till now, the Khardungla Pass was the world's highest motorable road for the general public at a height of 18,380 feet," Namgyal told PTI. He said the road will play a major role in the future to boost the socio-economic status of local residents, especially of the people of the Lalok region of Ladakh, as it will facilitate tourism.

"Tourists will be able to see the world's highest motorable road, rare medicinal plants, participate in snow sport activities, see nomadic livestock, lakes and other attractions," Namgyal said. During the inaugural function, held at the Kela Top, at an altitude of 18,600 feet, he applauded the dedication of the Indian Army, especially the 58 Engineer Regiment, for constructing the road. He also highlighted the seriousness of the government towards creating border infrastructure, especially roads and bridges.

The army said the track will serve as an alternative to the road across Chang La and will enhance defence preparedness in eastern Ladakh while connecting isolated villages to Leh.

The road was inaugurated in presence of Lt Gen P G K Menon, General Officer Commanding 14th Corp, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and Stanzin Chosphel, Executive Councillors, Ven. Lama Konchok Tsephel, Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, among others.



With IANS and PTI inputs