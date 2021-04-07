On World Health Day, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar registers as eye donor

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also urged the public to come forward and participate in this “noble cause”.

news Health

On the occasion of World Health Day, Karnataka Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar registered himself as an eye donor on Wednesday. He also encouraged more people to come forward and pledge to donate their eyes. A walkathon was organised by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in front of Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha on account of World Health Day. The city’s Minto Eye Hospital had also conducted a program to spread awareness on the matter. After registering himself, Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Hospital, handed over the certificate to Dr Sudhakar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sudhakar urged more people to come forward to donate their eyes. “Eyes can bring a ray of hope and light in the life of others after our death,” he said. “Our donation may be a boon for others. This is a noble cause and everybody should register themselves to bring a ray of hope for others,” he added.

The minister further noted, “More than 40 thousand eye donations are happening in India every year. Out of which 30-35 thousand become available on time. About five thousand pairs of eyes have not been able to be collected at the right time due to various reasons. It is, therefore, necessary for the relatives of the donors to approach the nearest eye hospital soon after the death. There is a need to spread awareness regarding this. People should know that eye donation is noble”. He also reminded people that eye donation is free of cost.

On the occasion of #WorldHealthDay, happy to share that today I pledged to donate my eyes. I appeal to everyone to come forward and pledge to donate their eyes.



Let us be the reason for someone to see the sunshine. Let us make other's future bright by donating our sight. pic.twitter.com/m947q6LMkH April 7, 2021

The minister also took to Twitter where he shared the photo of the ‘eye donation testament’ along with his message to the people. His tweet read, "On the occasion of #WorldHealthDay, happy to share that today I pledged to donate my eyes. I appeal to everyone to come forward and pledge to donate their eyes. Let us be the reason for someone to see the sunshine. Let us make other's future bright by donating our sight”.