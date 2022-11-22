World Cup: Iran’s team refuses to sing national anthem in solidarity with Mahsa Amini

Ahead of the match against England, Iran’s football team took this action in solidarity with the women-led protests back home following the death of Mahsa Amini.

news FIFA World Cup

When Iran took the field for their match against England at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium on Monday, November 21 in the FIFA World Cup, the national team did not sing the national anthem in apparent solidarity and support of the women-led protests back home. Iran has been witnessing protests following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini under suspicious circumstances after she was picked up by the country’s morality police for not wearing the hijab.

"The reaction of the Iranian supporters to their own national anthem was telling, overwhelming and not in favour," the commentators can be heard saying on air. Posting the video, Shabnam Nasimi, former Policy Special Advisor to Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees, said that it was a huge risk for the team to do this since the Iranian regime has issued arrest warrants for the national footballers who have spoken out against it.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Iran’s team captain Ehsan Hajisafi said that the team had decided to support the revolution prompted by Amini’s death. According to the organisation Human Rights Activists, more than 400 protesters have been killed since the protests began and over 16,000 people arrested.

“We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy. We are here, but it does not mean that we should not be their voice or we should not respect them,” the captain added.

Meanwhile, eight goals were scored in the match as Gareth Southgate’s men ended up winning 6-2 on Monday. Iran will next face Wales at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 25.