Working with WHO for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech, said that Covaxin's rolling data is slated to begin next month.

The Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is not a long drawn process as majority of the vaccine makers' facilities have been audited by the global health body, Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech, said on Wednesday. "We are working closely with the World Health Organisation for inclusion of Covaxin in its Emergency Use Listing. Approval from WHO is not expected to be a long drawn process as the cell line and majority of our facilities have already been audited and approved by WHO for our other vaccines in the past," Ella said in a tweet.

She further said the EUL process is a step closer to the final decision on Covaxin's global acceptance as the rolling data is slated to begin next month. With 10 scientific publications in 12 months, Covaxin is one of the very few vaccines to have extensive data published in globally renowned peer-reviewed journals, she said.

"Our vision seldom changes course, until our final mission is accomplished #Covaxin. We ensure to take forward WHO EUL process as per the universal regulatory guidelines & timelines for Covid-19 vaccines. We will keep you posted every step ahead (sic)," she tweeted.

The statement came even as in another development, the Brazilian government on Wednesday announced temporary suspension of its 20 million dose COVID-19 vaccine contract with Bharat Biotech following allegations of irregularities in the deal, with the Indian drug maker insisting that it has not received any advance payments.

The Hyderabad-based firm said it has not received any advance payments and that the company has followed a "similar approach" in Brazil towards contracts, regulatory approvals and supplies in several countries worldwide, where Covaxin is being supplied successfully.

