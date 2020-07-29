Working from home? Here are 7 cybersecurity tips from experts

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of remote working is becoming the new normal and is likely to be a future that employees would even opt for. However, increased online exposure also comes with an increase in cyber threats. The world has witnessed a growing number of vulnerabilities through targeted data breaches, especially in the past few months. Cybercrime in various forms â€“ identity theft, data breaches, online fraud and others â€“ is on the rise.

According to the 2019 NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report, 39% respondents in India were impacted by identity theft in the past year. 2020 has been an eye-opener for many users â€“ those who were unaware of cybersecurity risks as well as those who did not expect to be targeted. Working remotely also opens your organisationâ€™s network and data to external cyber threats. It is more important than ever for working professionals to be vigilant about cybersecurity, given the fact that the practice of remote working might continue even after the pandemic.

Here are 7 cybersecurity tips for those working remotely:

> Be in close contact with your employer: Your employer might consolidate coronavirus-related information on the company intranet. It is important to be aware of new policies to help keep you, your co-workers and the business safe.

> Use what is in your companyâ€™s tech toolbox: Companies often have tech tools that can help keep you cyber safe when you work from home. They likely include firewall and antivirus protection, along with security features like VPN and 2-factor authentication.

> Control the impulse to improvise: Employees often work in teams and that can mean using collaboration tools like instant messaging platforms and video-meeting rooms. If a tool is not working properly, you might be tempted to download a substitute. You could inadvertently introduce a software program with a security flaw or include malware â€“ and that means someone unauthorised may be able to access company data or any personal data you have on that device.

> Stay current on software updates and patches: Donâ€™t ignore the reminders you get for software updates. These help patch security flaws and help protect your data.

> Keep your VPN turned on: A VPN â€“ short for virtual private network â€“ can provide a secure link between employees and businesses by encrypting data. A VPN helps keep information secure from cybercriminals and competitors.

> Beware of coronavirus-themed phishing emails: Cybercriminals are exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to send fake emails with unsafe links. The phishing email could allow cybercriminals to take control of your computer or access sensitive business information and financial data. By clicking on an unknown link, you might download malware onto your device. Immediately report the phishing attempt to your employer.

> Develop a new routine: Working from home requires changing your routine. But it also involves structuring your day to work efficiently and maintain contact with your team. Reach out and stay engaged with your colleagues.

While working remotely, it is important to be extra-cautious about phishing attacks and other forms of cyberthreats. We need to understand that online safety is a shared responsibility, and it begins with everyone.