Work hard to enhance Hyderabad’s image: KCR and Owaisi to new Mayor

The AIMIM supported TRS, helping them to win against BJP’s candidates.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked newly-elected Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy and Corporators to strive to enhance the image and greatness of Hyderabad. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor, who were elected on Thursday as well as the newly sworn in Corporators met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

“Those who are in power should act with patience, maintain composure and be simple. There should not be any change in the attire, language or behaviour. If you indulge in unnecessary and irrelevant talk there is no gain but you may land yourself in trouble. Hence speak carefully. Don’t discriminate against people who come to you on the basis of their caste or religion. Comfort them and take care of them. Give them the due respect. Listen to them patiently. Help them as much as possible. Don’t tell lies,” the CM advised them.

He urged the Mayor and Corporators to visit bastis to understand the plight of the people. Pointing to Hyderabad’s cultural diversity, the CM said,“We have a population of people from various regions, religions and cultures. They all take pride in being Hyderabadies. Hyderabad is like Mini India. This is the city, which loves everyone. The future of this great city lies in the newly elected Corporators and Mayors. He added, “Work hard to enhance the image of the city. Take care of all sections of the people. Government also will launch programmes to develop Hyderabad.”

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi congratulated the newly elected mayor and Deputy Mayor of GHMC. “Hope that, under their leadership, Hyderabad will be taken to new heights and public works will be actively taken up in areas that need them the most, including Old City of Hyderabad. I hope that GHMC will carry out its works with honesty and financial propriety. Also appreciate TRS for offering us Deputy Mayor’s post,” he said.

Though the TRS offered the Deputy Mayor post to AIMIM, with whom it has friendly ties, the party decided to decline the offer. Instead, the AIMIM supported TRS candidates, helping them to win against BJP’s candidates.