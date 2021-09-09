Work collaboration platform Notion acquires Hyderabad-based Automate.io

Hyderabad becomes Notion’s first engineering centre outside the US, and it will take on board the entire 40-member team at Automate.

San Francisco-based work collaboration company Notion on Wednesday, September 8 announced that it has acquired Automate.io for an undisclosed amount. Following the deal, Hyderabad will become Notion’s first engineering centre outside the US, and it will take on board the entire 40-member team at Automate. The Hyderabad-based Automate.io will continue to operate independently post-acquisition.

Notion is an all-in-one workspace for teams to share documents, manage projects, and collaborate using notes, tasks, databases. It counts among its customers large companies like Cred and Byju as well as startups like Figma and Slack.

Notion, which considers India to be among its fastest-growing markets, has nearly 150 employees spread across San Francisco, New York, Dublin and Tokyo, and Hyderabad will be its fifth office. The company will continue hiring key engineering talent in the US while supporting its community of local users.

“Together with Automate, we will give users and enterprises alike the ability to seamlessly bring their most valuable workflows into Notion, so it can truly serve as a central hub for work," Notion Chief Operating Officer Akshay Kothari said.

Since its founding in 2016, Automate.io claims to have impacted 40,000+ businesses across the globe, helping them automate repetitive tasks and be more efficient.

“Automate.io and Notion have a lot in common in terms of customers, employees, and mission. Our customers are early adopters of modern and innovative technologies, focused on improving productivity and business efficiency,” Automate said in a statement.

Ashok Gudibandla, Chief Executive Officer of Automate.io, said, “Our mission has always been to support businesses by automating repetitive tasks, and to be more efficient. We want users to spend less time dealing with challenging integrations, and more time building and creating the software they need. Together with Notion, we’ll be able to offer the same integration and automation experience to a broader set of users across the globe.”