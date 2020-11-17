Work begins in Suriya and Gautham Menon's reunion project

This is 12 years since their last film together released, Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), released.

When it was reported around the year 2009 that actor Suriya and filmmaker Gautham Menon have split following differences, many of their fans were majorly disappointed. Now, 12 years since their last film together released, Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), the two are set to reunite in an upcoming anthology film called Navarasa. Suriya and Gautham Menon have collaborated together in two successful films so far - Khakha Khakha (2003) and Vaaranam Aayiram.

Work for this has begun, as informed by cinematographer PC Sreeram on his Twitter handle. “Shooting for @menongautham - it's a web film starring Suriya. @Suriya_offl. Great energy on sets today!” he tweeted.

Navarasa, the upcoming Tamil anthology slated for release on Netflix is being produced by filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan of Qube Cinema. To be helmed by nine different directors, the anthology will have nine films based on nine different ‘rasa’ - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

Actors Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Arvind Swami, Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Senthupathi, Prakash Raj, Prasanna, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Poorna, Riythvika, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak and Sananth are part of Navarasa’s star cast.

Filmmakers KV Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Ponram, Halitha Shameem, Karthick Naren, and Rathindran R Prasad will be directing it. Actor Arvind Swami will be making his debut as a director and so will Rathindran R Prasad whose Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai is still waiting for a release despite being completed.

The relationship between Suriya and Gautham Menon strained when the former said he was never part of Gautham Menon’s directorial Dhruva Natchathiram. This film has now been completed with Vikram in the lead and awaits its release. The problem between the two escalated when Suriya put out an open letter explaining why he quit Dhruva Natchathiram. However, in 2017, Suriya expressed his regret over the open letter and soon the two patched things up.