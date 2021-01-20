Wonderla Bangalore becomes 1st theme park in India to get COVID-safe certification

news Coronavirus

Strengthening its commitment to maintaining hygiene, Wonderla Bangalore has secured COV-Safe certification by Bureau Veritas India. The certificate was officially handed over by Benny John, Regional General Manager – South, Bureau Veritas India, to Arun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd. on January 15, 2021. Wonderla is the first theme park chain in the country to receive this highly coveted certification that will further help reduce the risk of the pandemic for visitors and park employees.

‘COV-SAFE Hygiene Assessment’ is designed to reassure visitors and employees entering the premises about the good practices in place to prevent contamination during the unlocking phase of any business premise with large people movement. The certification will help Wonderla Bangalore as it has taken into consideration areas contributing to lack of hygiene and supporting in mitigating risks, ensuring compliance, prompt procurement and infrastructure planning and employing sanitisation measures. ‘COV-SAFE Hygiene Assessment’ is based on the parameters of leadership, risk management, compliance management, personal hygiene, facility hygiene, monitoring measurement and analysis.

As part of the procedure, Bureau Veritas first assessed Wonderla Bangalore remotely followed by an onsite audit for the hygiene management system. Wonderla Bangalore has been awarded a ‘Diamond’ grade certification for meeting the required standards. The certificate is valid for a year, and during this period, the theme park will be assessed every four months.

As part of the Hygiene and Safety Policy of the company, floors are marked to ensure guests can maintain physical distance in rides, restaurants, queue areas and kiosks. Common areas are sanitised every day using hypochlorite solution and the rides are sanitised frequently with approved chemicals. All the staff at Wonderla are mandated to wear masks, automatic hand sanitisers are provided at all rides, restaurants, changing rooms and other entry points. Separate bins have been placed for disposal of masks, gloves, and hand tissues. Online chemical dosing is monitored frequently for maintaining adequate chlorine level in water to ensure proper disinfection.

Commenting on the development, Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, said, “Wonderla has received a good response from the public. We are delighted by the trust that our patrons have shown on us as we resumed business after over eight months in November 2020. We wanted to reassure our visitors of safety and hygiene followed at the theme park and, this certification is a step ahead in that direction. We look forward to offering the public an opportunity to unwind and relax at Wonderla Bangalore, now certified with COV-safe”.