Won’t allow autonomy of Universities to be diluted: Kerala Guv on proposed amendment

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that he cannot allow a Bill that may be “used to appoint underqualified and unqualified relatives of those who are in power”.

news Politics

The Kerala Governor on Thursday, September 15, told the media that that the Assembly is trying to “legalise illegalities” throught the proposed amendment to the University Laws Bill.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said that he has the right to approve the Bill only after examining its constitutionality. Speaking to the media about the University Laws Amendment Bill, which was passed by the state assembly, Khan said he has not seen the Bill yet, but he cannot allow a Bill that may be “used to appoint underqualified and unqualified relatives of those who are in power”.

The University Laws Amendment Bill, which aims to curtail the power of the Governor in the selection of vice-chancellors, was passed by Kerala’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in September this year. Since then, the Bill has been pending before the Governor.

Speaking to the media, Khan said, “I’ve not seen the Bill yet. But based on whatever I’ve read in the newspapers, I can tell you that I shall not allow the autonomy of the university to be diluted. I cannot allow a mechanism to be adopted whereby it can be used to appoint underqualified and unqualified relatives of those who are in power, relatives of the personal staff of the Chief Minister and the ministers to be appointed to various roles in the University,” he said.

Khan also said that if he is the Chancellor of the University, he will not be used as a rubber stamp. “I shall apply my mind, I shall apply my own reason and come to my own judgement and then decide according to the constitutional law and convention,” he added.

Khan also indicated he was against the Lokayukta Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Assembly recently, saying that no one can be a judge in his own cause. Despite stiff opposition by United Democratic Front (UDF) members and their subsequent boycott, the Kerala Assembly on August 30 and September 1 passed the controversial Lokayukta (Amendment) and University Laws Amendment Bills, respectively. Despite stiff opposition by UDF members and their subsequent boycott, the Kerala Assembly on August 30 and September 1 passed the controversial Lok Ayukta (Amendment) and University Laws Amendment Bills, respectively.

Also read: Explained: The controversy around proposed amendments to Kerala Lokayukta