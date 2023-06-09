Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India storm into semis with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

The Indian women's hockey team stormed into the semi-finals of Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 with a thumping 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei in their last Pool match in Kakamigahara on Thursday, June 9. The win also cemented India's position atop Pool A. India finished the Pool stage of the tournament unbeaten, having won three games and drawn one.

The scorers for India were Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (1'), Deepika (3'), Annu (10', 52'), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12'), Neelam (19'), Manju Chorsiya (33'), Sunelita Toppo (43', 57'), Deepika Soreng (46'), and Mumtaz Khan (55'). India displayed their dominance from the word go, launching consistent attacks against Chinese Taipei. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (1') opened the scoring for India with a field goal, followed by Deepika (3') who converted a penalty corner to double the team's lead. Also, Annu (10') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12') scored a goal each before the end of the first quarter, giving India a comfortable 4-0 advantage.

The second quarter continued in a similar fashion, with India maintaining control of the game through ball possession and relentless attacks. Notably, Neelam (19') found the back of the net, allowing India to enter halftime with a commanding 5-0 lead.

Unflustered by their substantial lead, India continued their dominance as Manju Chorsiya (33') and Sunelita Toppo (43') netted field goals to make sure that the third quarter ended with India leading 7-0.

The Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the final quarter, as Deepika Soreng (46'), Annu (52'), Mumtaz Khan (55'), and Sunelita Toppo (57') each scored a goal to help India win the match 11-0.

The Indian team will now play against Japan or Kazakhstan in the semi-final of the Women's Junior Asia cup 2023 on June 10.