Women's Commission visits Kerala woman who lived in a room for 11 years, she says no complaint

The woman was living in a small room in her partner Rahman's house for 11 years without anyone's knowledge.

news Woman Rights

The Kerala Women's Commission visited the home of Sajitha and Rahman in Ayiloor village in Palakkad district on Tuesday, June, 15, after the couple had made headlines for the past several days due to allegations that Sajitha stayed in a small room of Rahman’s parent’s house for more than a decade. The story shook the state and sparked debate across quarters. Women's Commission Chairperson MC Josephine, along with members Shahida Kamal and Shiji Shivaji, visited Rahman's house. After the visit, Josephine told the media that the couple is claiming that they did not experience any hardships during this period but the Commission finds the story “unbelievable.”

"We spoke to Sajitha and Rahman. They are not admitting that they have any kind of difficulties and say that they are happy. A woman was held hostage for 10 years in a small room. There shouldn't be any unwarranted examples in society," Josephine said, Asianet News reports.

She added that police hadn’t shown much interest in enquiring after the missing person’s complaint for Sajutha was filed 10 years ago. However, Sajitha told the media that she wanted the case taken by the Women's Commission against Rahman to be withdrawn. "Why did they take the case? The WC says they protect women. I am the one to be protected (in this case). If I don't have a complaint, why should there be a case?" she told Asianet News. Rahman said that they were living peacefully till last week, and now they have been disturbed.

In the story of Rahman and Sajitha, which emerged recently, the couple have been in a relationship for 10 years and stayed in the room together, fearing opposition from their respective parents. While Rahaman would step out, Sajitha would stay inside the room. The couple and Rahman's family maintained that his family members, who lived in the same house, were not aware of her presence. Sajitha's parents, who live a few kilometers away, also were not aware that their daughter was alive and living nearby.

The incident came to light when Rahman's parents filed a missing complaint after he left home and rented a house in Vithanassery village in the district. The couple's story was made public after his brother spotted him on June 8 near Nenmara and confronted him. According to Rahman, the couple left Rahman's parents' home due to challenges in living there as he did not have a job during lockdown and became an unearning member of the family. The Nenmara police meanwhile submitted a report to the WC on the incident.

Nenmara Circle Inspector Deepa Kumar told TNM that the report was mailed to the Commission on June 14. However, findings in the report endorse the version of events detailed by Rahman and Sajitha, and that their parents weren't aware of Sajitha living in the room.

"Rahman managed it with such expertise that no one was aware of it," the officer added. The police had also arranged a counseling session for the couple and also consultation with a psychiatrist. "In both, it was found that they didn't have any mental issues," Deepa Kumar said.

Josephine, however, told TNM that she hasn't received the report and will comment after examining it.