Women wrestlers abused and manhandled by Delhi cops, says Olympian Bajrang Punia

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia alleged on Wednesday night that one of protesting grapples was beaten and injured by Delhi Police officer at the Jantar Mantar. Talking to reporters, he said women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, were abused by the cops.



"Look at them, they are drunk," Bajrang pointed at two police officers surrounded by other protesters. Meanwhile, Vinesh was seen consoling Sakshi who was crying for help. Vinesh also said that her brother got injured after getting beaten by the police officers.



"They also pushed me and abused me," she said. The video of the brawl has gone viral on social media and further details are awaited.



Earlier on Wednesday, IOA President P.T. Usha met wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others, who are sitting on a protest demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and assured them of support. Usha had a discussion with the protesting wrestlers and left the protest site without speaking to the media.



Later, Bajrang Punia told reporters that Usha has assured them that she will help them get justice. "P.T. Usha met us and assured her support. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator. She assured us that she will help us get justice," Bajrang said.