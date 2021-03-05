Women’s Day: Andhra govt to provide 10% off on mobiles to women on March 8

The government has also declared a holiday for all women working in the police department on March 8.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that it will give a 10% discount on mobiles to women who download the Disha app — the women safety app rolled out by the state — on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8. The offer would be available in select shopping malls. Along with providing a holiday for all women police personnel on March 8, the government has announced a slew of welfare measures to mark the day.

Disha app has an SOS service that helps women and citizens in emergency situations. The app also has features like nearby safe places, nearby police stations, nearby hospitals and useful contacts, besides having a tracking feature. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to set up hoardings with details of Disha initiatives for publicity in junior colleges and other higher educational institutions and said that Disha initiatives should be publicised widely.

The decision to provide the discount was taken during a review meeting held on Thursday. The Andhra Pradesh government has also decided to set up 2000 stands with ‘Quick Response’ codes for easy download of Disha app. It also plans to conduct short film competitions on women's safety and empowerment.

“The state government also decided to announce a special day off for all women working in the police department marking international women’s day on March 8,” a press release stated.

Annual health checkups will be conducted for all the Anganwadi employees as part of the women’s day celebration. The celebrations in the state will begin on March 7, as a candle rally across the state has been planned on that day.

The Chief Minister has agreed to give five additional casual leaves to female employees and also announced Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the government to the Non-Gazetted Women Employees Union. To provide sanitary pads to women, the government has decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and Hindustan Lever corporation to ensure sanitary pads are made available in YSR Cheyutha shops (retail stores run by women, which were set up under YSR Cheyutha scheme) at a more affordable price, compared to the open market.

The government will also introduce special training for Intermediate students to prepare them for competitive exams. The review meeting was attended by Women and Child Welfare Minister Thaneti Vanitha, DGP Gautam Sawang, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra and others.