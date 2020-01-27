Women plan 48-hour protest against CAA in Hyderabad, denied police permission

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA, NRC and NPR alleged that the police denied permission less than 24 hours before the protest was scheduled to begin.

The Hyderabad police has denied permission for a 48-hour sit-in protest by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A day before the protest was to be launched at Mir Alam Eidgah, the police clarified on Sunday that no permission was given for the programme.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA, NRC and NPR alleged that the police denied the permission less than 24 hours after suggesting the venue.

Women from various walks of life had planned to hold the sit-in at Darul Shifa Grounds in the old city on January 25 and 26 but the police refused permission on the ground that election code of conduct is in force for by-election to Dabeerpura division of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The JAC had subsequently postponed the programme to January 27 and 28. JAC convenor Mushtaq Malik said the police officers asked him to shift the venue to Mir Alam Eidgah.

He said when they were making arrangements for the sit-in, police raised an objection and the officials went back on their word.

Malik said despite peaceful conduct of 'Million March' which was attended by lakhs of people, police were not cooperating in organizing the peaceful programmes.

The JAC leader said the police was trying to suppress the peaceful protests. He said the police attitude was causing anxiety among people who were agitated over CAA, NPR and NRC.

Last month, Mushtaq Malik was booked by the Hyderabad police, for violating the conditions laid down in the police permission, which was granted for a 'million march' in the city.

Tens of thousands of people had participated in the massive protest against CAA as crowds from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and surrounding districts converged at Dharna Chowk and Tank Bund in the city.

With IANS inputs