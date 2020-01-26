On eve of Republic Day, Owaisi holds massive anti-CAA meet in Hyderabad

The programme, which was initially supposed to go on till midnight, had to be concluded early due to conditions imposed by the High Court.

Thousands of people thronged the Khilwat Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday evening as several poets to express their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in a unique protest on the eve of India's Republic Day.

The grounds, situated next to Chowmahalla Palace near the city's iconic Charminar, saw leading poets Rahat Indori, Manzar Bhopali, Shabeena Adeeb, Sampat Saral and others, reciting their poems amidst thunderous cheers by the huge crowd.

The programme was organised by the United Muslim Action Committee. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was also a part of the protest. The event witnessed poetry, qawali and satire that urged the Muslim community to come together, and also targetted the BJP-led government for its latest move.

Shabeena Adeeb, in her unique style, recited her poem 'Yeh Hindustan hamara hai', drawing loud cheers from the audience, many of whom had come carrying giant national flags.

Yehin jeeyenge, yehin marenge, ye gaan humara hain

Hindustan humara hain. - Shabeena Adeeb pic.twitter.com/cgtnblDTu9 — AIMIM (@aimim_national) January 25, 2020

Manzar Bhopali, too, delivered some powerful couplets, decrying attempts by some forces to divide the nation.

Taaqatein tumhaari hain, par Khuda hamaara hai

Aks par na itraao, aaina hamaara hai. - Manzar Bhopali pic.twitter.com/HXm39BSInF — AIMIM (@aimim_national) January 25, 2020

Sampat Saral poked fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his poetry and satire titled 'Mann ki baat, kaam ki baat'.

Shaadi shuda ho gaye ho toh patni ko saath rakha karo, nahi toh mann ki baat radio par karte phiroge. - Sampat Saral pic.twitter.com/YY8y9KA06N — AIMIM (@aimim_national) January 25, 2020

Hussain Haidry and Nabiya Khan also gave fiery performances with their poems 'Hindustani Musalman' and 'Ayega inqalaab bindi, burkha aur hijab pehn kar', which drew a large cheer from the crowds.

Main Hindustani Musalman hoon

Dakkan se hoon, UP se hoon, Bhopal se hoon, Delhi se hoon,

Kashmir se hoon, Gujarat se hoon

Harr unchi neechi jaat se hoon

Main hi hoon julaha mocha bhi,

Main doctor bhi hoon darji bhi.

Main Hindustani Musalman hoon. - @hussainhaidry pic.twitter.com/ZeSNLVtHnz — AIMIM (@aimim_national) January 25, 2020

Others who spoke at the event included Hashim Firozabadi and Jamia Millia Islamia's Aamir Aziz, who drew a huge applause for his poems, highlighting the governemnt's attempt to suppress peaceful and democratic protests.

Tum zameen pe zulm likho, asmaan pe inqalab likha jayega.

Sab yaad rakha jayega. - Aamir Aziz pic.twitter.com/c0au3QqfbN — AIMIM (@aimim_national) January 25, 2020

Jinke haathon mein tiranga na sambhala jaayein, unko sansad se nikala jaayein. - Hashim Firozabadi pic.twitter.com/JAiP12xHH7 — AIMIM (@aimim_national) January 25, 2020

On demand from people, Rahat Indori, who went up last on stage, recited his famous poem "kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai".

Condemning attempts by some individuals to paint this as a poem by a Muslim poet, he said that this is the voice of all true Indians who shed their blood for building this nation.

Main, marr jayun, toh meri alag pehchan likh dena,

Lahu se meri peshani pe Hindustan likh dena. - @rahatindori pic.twitter.com/7cjTY3X7mA — AIMIM (@aimim_national) January 25, 2020

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi presided over the programme. However, he and other leaders allowed poetry to take the centre stage.

The programme had to be concluded early due to conditions imposed by the High Court. While hearing a petition filed by a BJP leader earlier in the day, the court directed the organisers not to hold the meeting till midnight.

Owaisi also had to drop plans of hoisting the national flag. "The court is supreme but not infallible," was how the MP reacted.

The programme was originally scheduled to be held at Charminar but the police asked them to shift it to Khilwat Grounds.

It ended with the national anthem and Owaisi announced that their next step of action would be to form a 'human chain' in Hyderabad on January 30.

IANS inputs